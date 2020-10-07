Ravens QB Lamar Jackson absent from practice

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was absent from the portion of the team’s practice open to the media Wednesday.
Jackson spoke to reporters on a video conference call about 75 minutes before the Ravens took the field to prepare for Sunday’s divisional game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Baltimore.
In addition to Jackson, six other Ravens were missing: cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Marcus Peters, rookie offensive lineman Tyre Phillips, tight end Nick Boyle and defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Broderick Washington.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley and defensive end Derek Wolfe, who missed the team’s Week 3 win over the Washington Football Team with a shoulder and elbow injury, respectively, were at practice.
Baltimore Sun reporter Jonas Shaffer contributed to this article.
This story will be updated.