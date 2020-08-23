xml:space="preserve">
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses second straight practice

By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 23, 2020 1:48 PM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed his second straight practice Sunday after getting a day off to rest on Saturday.

“What he’s getting right now is a day he normally gets,” assistant head coach David Culley said Saturday. “He’s been throwing the ball all training camp, and the arm gets tired every now and then. This is just part of the rest that he has gotten in previous camps.”

Jackson shared a video from the locker room at the team’s training facility in Owings Mills, seemingly from Sunday, on his Instagram Story.

The Ravens practiced Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium for the first time this year. In addition to Jackson, the Ravens were missing wide receiver Chris Moore (finger), running backs Justice Hill and Kenjon Barner and rookie tight end Eli Wolf.
Cornerback Marcus Peters, who missed practice Saturday for undisclosed reasons, was on the field, but not in uniform.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh is set to address reporters Sunday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

