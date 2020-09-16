Ravens QB Lamar Jackson named Week 1 AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Lamar Jackson has picked up where he left off last year.
The Ravens quarterback and reigning NFL Most Valuable Player was named the Week 1 AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday, his sixth such honor since the 2019 season and more than the combined total for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry in that span.
With his five AFC Offensive Player of the Week accolades last year, Jackson tied New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (2007) and Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (2015) for the most in a single season.
In a season-opening win Sunday over the Cleveland Browns, Jackson went 20-for-25 for 285 passing yards and three touchdowns, good for a 152.1 quarterback rating. He also led the team with 45 rushing yards. The Ravens will face Watson and the Texans in Week 2.
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward earned defensive honors in the conference, while Oakland Raiders kicker Daniel Carson was honored on special teams.