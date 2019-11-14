“Lamar is playing the quarterback position brilliantly,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday. "Whatever that word is to describe it, I call it just really good quarterback play. He has a great feel for the game. As the game moves on, he’s totally engaged in what’s going on. ... He’s doing a great job of playing the quarterback position and being our leader, and that entails a lot. It’s a tough position to be great at, and we just have to keep building, keep getting better every day.”