Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was voted the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week, it was announced Thursday.
It’s the second time Jackson, who finished with a perfect passer rating (15-for-17 for 223 yards and three touchdowns) Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, has been honored with FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week honors. He also was recognized after posting his first perfect passer rating of the season, and of his career, in the Ravens’ Week 1 blowout of the Miami Dolphins.
Jackson is the only player in the 17-year history of the awards to win both Air and Ground weekly honors. His running production was recognized after the Ravens’ first game against the Bengals this season, in which he set a career high with 152 yards on 19 attempts and one touchdown.
“Lamar is playing the quarterback position brilliantly,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday. "Whatever that word is to describe it, I call it just really good quarterback play. He has a great feel for the game. As the game moves on, he’s totally engaged in what’s going on. ... He’s doing a great job of playing the quarterback position and being our leader, and that entails a lot. It’s a tough position to be great at, and we just have to keep building, keep getting better every day.”