Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s ideal workload in 2019? ‘Probably 30 passes a game’

In the final appearance of his rookie year, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson attempted 29 passes, a season high mostly necessitated by a 20-point deficit against the Los Angeles Chargers.
But that AFC wild-card game could be a preview of Jackson’s workload in 2019. In an interview Monday on “Schein on Sports,” he told host Adam Schein that his ideal run-pass ratio would include “probably 30 passes a game.” The Ravens have said that their offense, the NFL’s most run-heavy under Jackson last season, will be more balanced this season.
“I’m running — I won’t probably have that many attempts as last year,” he said. “We have a great, great backfield, and we’re just going to take what the defense give us, take advantage of it and just go from there.”
A 30-pass average would mark a dramatic change in responsibilities for Jackson, who’s significantly improved as a passer during the offseason and training camp. In his eight starts last season, including the playoff loss to the Chargers, Jackson averaged 23.4 attempts per game.
But Jackson’s projected workload would still rank near the bottom of NFL starting quarterbacks. According to TeamRankings.com, then-Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick’s 30.8 attempts per game ranked 30th in the NFL. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was No, 1, with an average of over 42.
Jackson indicated that with more passes, he’d have fewer designed runs.
“Last year was, [when] a lot of things break down, I’d just use my legs,” he said. “Not trying to force anything, force turnovers or anything like that. I’ve been working on ball security this year. I had a lot of fumbles — fumbles that really shouldn’t have fumbles, but it happens. It’s going to be a drastic change this year.”