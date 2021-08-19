Ravens coach John Harbaugh not saying whether QB Lamar Jackson will play Saturday vs. Panthers | NOTES

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Quarterback Lamar Jackson didn’t play in the Ravens’ first preseason game, and it’s unclear whether he’ll play in the second, either.
After sitting out Saturday night’s 17-14 win over the New Orleans Saints, Jackson had a “really excellent” two days of joint practices this week against Carolina, coach John Harbaugh said Thursday. But Harbaugh wouldn’t say whether Jackson would see the Panthers again in Saturday night’s game in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“That’s kind of our thing ... not to really talk about who’s playing and who’s not playing,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll just kind of take it as it comes and play it out.”
The Ravens’ offensive line is healthier than it was last week, with right guard Kevin Zeitler returning to practice Monday and left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s activity ramping up. But five of the team’s top six wide receivers did not practice Thursday, including Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Miles Boykin, still recovering from hamstring injuries. Sammy Watkins’ workload was limited Wednesday, and he didn’t practice Thursday.
While Jackson threw an interception Thursday, he was accurate and on time with most of his throws against Carolina, most notably during Wednesday’s practice.
“I’ll tell you, Lamar’s going to beat himself up about every play he didn’t make,” Harbaugh said. “He made lots of plays. It’s just, ‘Hey, let’s look hard at what we did and let’s try to improve where we can, one day to the next.’ ”
Jackson was not made available to reporters this week.
With Trace McSorley sidelined by a back injury, the Ravens will rely heavily on second-year quarterback Tyler Huntley, the front-runner for the backup job, and Kenji Bahar (Calvert Hall). The team will conclude its preseason schedule in Landover against the Washington Football Team on Aug. 28.
Extra points
>> Running back Justice Hill missed four practices this week with an ankle sprain, Harbaugh said.
>> Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (muscle strain) missed his second straight practice, while wide receiver Devin Duvernay and right tackle Alejandro Villanueva did not suit up after practicing Wednesday. Watkins and rookie guard Ben Cleveland were absent.
Wide receivers Deon Cain, Brown and Boykin continued their rehabilitation from injuries during the session. Offensive lineman Greg Mancz returned after missing a couple of practices.
>> On Wednesday, center Bradley Bozeman posted a photo on Instagram of himself, right guard Kevin Zeitler and Cleveland. The caption: “1,031,” seemingly the combined weight, in pounds, of the three linemen.
Said Zeitler: “I’d definitely say I think this is the biggest line I’ve ever been on. And it’s pretty wild — you see some of the genetic freaks that the league produces, and you’re like, ‘Geez, why can’t I be like that?’ But that’s exciting. In this league, you need big people who can do crazy, cool, athletic things, and I think we’ve got that group of people.”
>> Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins said his fumble near the end of practice Wednesday was his first of training camp. He spiked his helmet in frustration afterward. “You can’t always be perfect. Nobody is perfect. So you can try to be perfect, and that’s what I’m chasing, perfection, but I’ll never be perfect. ... It didn’t go the right day the other day, so I got mad.”
Preseason, Week 2
RAVENS@PANTHERS
Saturday, 7 p.m.
TV: Chs. 11, 7
Latest Baltimore Ravens
Radio: 97.9 FM, 1090 AM