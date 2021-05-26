As Lamar Jackson ramps up offseason work, he says he wants to remain with Ravens ‘forever’

Over the course of a roughly two-hour practice in scorching heat, Jackson took shotgun and pistol snaps from Bradley Bozeman, who coach John Harbaugh confirmed will likely be the starting center in Week 1. He dropped back to pass behind an offensive line that was missing two starters in left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who is continuing to rehab from a season-ending ankle injury, and guard Kevin Zeitler, who was signed in March after being cut by the New York Giants.