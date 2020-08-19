Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s commercial profile grows with sports eyewear deal

The first game of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s breakthrough 2019 season ended with a memorable scene: the NFL’s eventual Most Valuable Player, relaxed on the bench, taking in a blowout win from behind a pair of shades.
On Wednesday, Jackson added to his growing commercial profile with a fitting endorsement: Oakley. The sports eyewear company is the second public partnership for Jackson, who turned down pitchman opportunities until being named the cover athlete of the “Madden NFL 21″ video game this year.
Jackson wore an Oakley visor for much of last season, according to a release, and the California-based company has a new partnership with the Ravens. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. have also signed with Oakley.
“Oakley has been a part of my journey since my youth football days — giving me vision, confidence and swagger,” Jackson said in the release. “Can’t do much better than that — excited for what is next, the sky is the limit.”
As part of his partnership with Oakley, Jackson will wear a visor lens technology that the company says is “designed to enhance color and contrast in the football environment.” He has practiced in a tinted Oakley visor throughout training camp, but the NFL typically allows only players with medical exemptions to wear dark-tinted visors in games.
“Hopefully, if I’m able to wear that visor — I hope I can,” Jackson said in a video conference call Tuesday. “It’s just a practice thing right now.”