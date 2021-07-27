If the Ravens win the Super Bowl, Lamar Jackson says he’ll stop wearing No. 8

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wants to win a Super Bowl for more than the name on the front of his jersey. He wants to win it for the number on the back.
In an interview with the Ravens’ team website for its podcast “The Lounge,” Jackson was asked whether he considered passing on his No. 8 this offseason to inside linebacker Patrick Queen, who wore the number at LSU. Jackson laughed, then explained why that might not be possible.
“We win the Super Bowl, I’m going to No. 1,” Jackson said. “I want the No. 1. That’s my first number ever. My dad told me, ‘Get No. 1 because that’s the best. You’re the best.’ And it always stuck with me.”
Jackson said he wanted to wear No. 1 at Louisville but stuck with No. 8 after his mother explained that the digit stands for “new beginnings.” Now, if his career goes as planned, it’s Jackson’s hope that the Ravens can “retire” both Nos. 8 and 1. (No Ravens jersey numbers are officially retired, though some numbers, like Ray Lewis’ No. 52 and Ed Reed’s No. 20, remain off-limits.)
Jackson acknowledged a comparison to the late Kobe Bryant, one of his favorite NBA players, who had both of his Los Angeles Lakers numbers, Nos. 8 and 24, retired in 2017.
“I want to retire No. 8 and No. 1,” Jackson said. “I want to do that here at the Ravens. So I want to win a Super Bowl with No. 8 on, do as much as I can with No. 8 on, then come back and do the same thing with 1 on.”
As for a possible contract extension, Jackson said he’s “not worried about that right now.”
“Hopefully, it’s coming soon,” he said. “I still got two more years left on my first [contract]. And I’m worried about getting my Super Bowl here to bring it back home so we can celebrate that.”