In 10 games this season, Jackson has thrown for 2,258 yards on 66.3% accuracy, with 19 touchdowns (tied for fourth most in the NFL) and five interceptions. He’s also 10th in the NFL in rushing yards (788) and first in yards per carry (6.9), with six touchdowns. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Ravens’ rate of scoring, on a per-possession basis, would be the highest in league history since it adopted a 16-game schedule in 1978.