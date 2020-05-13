xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
As Ravens QB Lamar Jackson seeks second straight MVP, history suggests repeat is no sure thing


Baltimore Sun
May 13, 2020 10:39 AM

If Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson successfully defends his NFL Most Valuable Player award, he’ll join some elite company.

Since the AFL-NFL merger in 1966, Joe Montana, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning have been the only three players to win the league Most Valuable Player award in back-to-back seasons, with Favre winning three straight from 1995 to 1997.

Plenty of players have had dominant stretches. Steve Young and Kurt Warner each won two MVP awards in a span of three seasons, and Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers each won two in four. But securing at least two straight has been rare.

Jackson, who has the second-best odds to win 2020 MVP behind reigning Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, according to Caesars Sportsbook, has a good chance to do it.
Here’s a look at how some of the most recent MVP quarterbacks have fared the season after winning their first award:

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida.
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida.(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes

2018 stats

  • MVP voting finish: First
  • Age: 23
  • Games: 16
  • Passing yards: 5,097 (second in NFL)
  • Passing touchdowns: 50 (first)
  • Interceptions: 12 (tied for ninth)
  • Completion rate: 66.0% (16th)
  • Passer rating: 113.8 (second)
  • Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 8.89 (first)
  • Total QBR: 88.4 (tied for first)
  • Rushing yards: 272
  • Rushing touchdowns: 2
  • Yards per carry: 4.5
  • Team record: 12-4
  • Playoff finish: Lost to New England Patriots, 37-31, in OT in AFC championship

2019 stats

  • MVP voting finish: No votes (Lamar Jackson unanimous winner)
  • Age: 24
  • Games: 14 (missed two games with knee injury)
  • Passing yards: 4,031 (10th)
  • Passing touchdowns: 26 (eighth)
  • Interceptions: 5 (30th)
  • Completion rate: 65.9% (11th)
  • Passer rating: 105.3 (seventh)
  • Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 8.38 (second)
  • Total QBR: 76.3 (second)
  • Rushing yards: 218
  • Rushing touchdowns: 2
  • Yards per carry: 5.1
  • Team record: 12-4
  • Playoff finish: Defeated San Francisco 49ers, 31-20, in Super Bowl LIV
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.(Jeff Haynes/AP)

Atlanta Falcons’ Matt Ryan

2016 stats

  • MVP voting finish: First
  • Age: 31
  • Games: 16
  • Passing yards: 4,944 (second)
  • Passing touchdowns: 38 (second)
  • Interceptions: 7 (25th)
  • Completion rate: 69.9% (third)
  • Passer rating: 117.1 (first)
  • Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 9.03 (first)
  • Total QBR: 79.4 (first)
  • Rushing yards: 117
  • Rushing touchdowns: 0
  • Yards per carry: 3.3
  • Team record: 11-5
  • Playoff finish: Lost to New England Patriots, 34-28, in OT in Super Bowl LI

2017 stats

  • MVP voting finish: No votes
  • Age: 32
  • Games: 16
  • Passing yards: 4,095 (sixth)
  • Passing touchdowns: 20 (17th)
  • Interceptions: 12 (13th)
  • Completion rate: 64.7% (tied for seventh)
  • Passer rating: 91.4 (15th)
  • Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 6.87 (10th)
  • Total QBR: 68.3 (fifth)
  • Rushing yards: 143
  • Rushing touchdowns: 0
  • Yards per carry: 4.5
  • Team record: 10-6
  • Playoff finish: Lost to Philadelphia Eagles, 15-10, in divisional round
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton warms up before a preseason game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., in 2019.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton warms up before a preseason game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., in 2019.(Charles Krupa/AP)

Carolina Panthers’ Cam Newton

2015 stats

  • MVP voting finish: First
  • Age: 26
  • Games: 16
  • Passing yards: 3,837 (16th)
  • Passing touchdowns: 35 (tied for second)
  • Interceptions: 10 (19th)
  • Completion rate: 59.8% (27th)
  • Passer rating: 99.4 (tied for seventh)
  • Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 7.20 (sixth)
  • Total QBR: 67.0 (ninth)
  • Rushing yards: 636
  • Rushing touchdowns: 10
  • Yards per carry: 4.8
  • Team record: 15-1
  • Playoff finish: Lost to Denver Broncos, 24-10, in Super Bowl 50

2016 stats

  • MVP voting finish: No votes
  • Age: 27
  • Games: 15 (sat out Week 17)
  • Passing yards: 3,509 (21st)
  • Passing touchdowns: 19 (20th)
  • Interceptions: 14 (10th)
  • Completion rate: 52.9% (30th)
  • Passer rating: 75.8 (28th)
  • Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 5.46 (24th)
  • Total QBR: 48.0 (27th)
  • Rushing yards: 754
  • Rushing touchdowns: 6
  • Yards per carry: 5.4
  • Team record: 6-10
  • Playoff finish: Missed playoffs
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before the 2019 NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before the 2019 NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif.(Ben Margot/AP)

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers

2011 stats

  • MVP voting finish: First
  • Age: 28
  • Games: 15 (sat out Week 17)
  • Passing yards: 4,643 (fifth)
  • Passing touchdowns: 45 (second)
  • Interceptions: 6 (33rd)
  • Completion rate: 68.3% (second)
  • Passer rating: 122.5 (first)
  • Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 9.39 (first)
  • Total QBR: 84.5 (first)
  • Rushing yards: 257
  • Rushing touchdowns: 3
  • Yards per carry: 4.3
  • Team record: 15-1
  • Playoff finish: Lost to New York Giants, 37-20, in divisional round

2012 stats

  • MVP voting finish: No votes
  • Age: 29
  • Games: 16
  • Passing yards: 4,295 (fifth)
  • Passing touchdowns: 39 (second)
  • Interceptions: 8 (29th)
  • Completion rate: 67.2% (third)
  • Passer rating: 108.0 (first)
  • Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 7.33 (fifth)
  • Total QBR: 71.2 (sixth)
  • Rushing yards: 259
  • Rushing touchdowns: 2
  • Yards per carry: 4.8
  • Team record: 11-5
  • Playoff finish: Lost to San Francisco 49ers, 45-31, in divisional round
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gestures to a teammate before a wild-card game against the Tennessee Titans in Foxborough, Mass., in 2019.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gestures to a teammate before a wild-card game against the Tennessee Titans in Foxborough, Mass., in 2019.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots’ Tom Brady

2007 stats

  • MVP voting finish: First
  • Age: 30
  • Games: 16
  • Passing yards: 4,806 (first)
  • Passing touchdowns: 50 (first)
  • Interceptions: 8 (28th)
  • Completion rate: 68.9% (first)
  • Passer rating: 117.2 (first)
  • Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 8.88 (first)
  • Total QBR: 87.0 (first)
  • Rushing yards: 98
  • Rushing touchdowns: 2
  • Yards per carry: 2.6
  • Team record: 16-0
  • Playoff finish: Lost to New York Giants, 17-14, in Super Bowl XLII

2009 stats* (Brady suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 1 in 2008)

  • MVP voting finish: No votes
  • Age: 32
  • Games: 16
  • Passing yards: 4,398 (fifth)
  • Passing touchdowns: 28 (tied for sixth)
  • Interceptions: 13 (15th)
  • Completion rate: 65.7% (seventh)
  • Passer rating: 96.2 (ninth)
  • Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 7.38 (eighth)
  • Total QBR: 74.1 (fifth)
  • Rushing yards: 44
  • Rushing touchdowns: 1
  • Yards per carry: 1.5
  • Team record: 10-6
  • Playoff finish: Lost to Baltimore Ravens, 33-14, in wild-card round
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning throws a pass during the first quarter of a wild-card game against the New York Jets in Indianapolis, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2011.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning throws a pass during the first quarter of a wild-card game against the New York Jets in Indianapolis, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2011.(Nam Y. Huh)

Indianapolis Colts’ Peyton Manning

2003 stats

  • MVP voting finish: Tied for first with Steve McNair
  • Age: 27
  • Games: 16
  • Passing yards: 4,267 (first)
  • Passing touchdowns: 29 (second)
  • Interceptions: 10 (26th)
  • Completion rate: 67% (first)
  • Passer rating: 99.0 (second)
  • Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 7.35 (second)
  • Total QBR: N/A
  • Rushing yards: 26
  • Rushing touchdowns: 0
  • Yards per carry: 0.9
  • Team record: 12-4
  • Playoff finish: Lost to New England Patriots, 24-14, in AFC championship

2004 stats

  • MVP voting finish: First
  • Age: 28
  • Games: 16
  • Passing yards: 4,557 (third)
  • Passing touchdowns: 49 (first)
  • Interceptions: 10 (22nd)
  • Completion rate: 67.6% (third)
  • Passer rating: 121.1 (first)
  • Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 9.78 (first)
  • Total QBR: N/A
  • Rushing yards: 38
  • Rushing touchdowns: 0
  • Yards per carry: 1.5
  • Team record: 12-4
  • Playoff finish: Lost to New England Patriots, 20-3, in divisional round
Tennessee Titans quarterback Steve McNair races down field on a 47-yard run ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars' Bryce Paup during the fourth quarter of the AFC championship game on Jan. 23, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Steve McNair races down field on a 47-yard run ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars' Bryce Paup during the fourth quarter of the AFC championship game on Jan. 23, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla.(Chris O'Meara)

Tennessee Titans’ Steve McNair

2003 stats

  • MVP voting finish: Tied for first with Peyton Manning
  • Age: 30
  • Games: 14 (missed two games with calf, ankle injuries)
  • Passing yards: 3,215 (15th)
  • Passing touchdowns: 24 (tied for seventh)
  • Interceptions: 7 (31st)
  • Completion rate: 62.5% (ninth)
  • Passer rating: 100.4 (first)
  • Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 7.81 (first)
  • Total QBR: N/A
  • Rushing yards: 138
  • Rushing touchdowns: 4
  • Yards per carry: 3.6
  • Team record: 12-4
  • Playoff finish: Lost to New England Patriots, 17-14, in divisional round

2004 stats

  • MVP voting finish: No votes
  • Age: 31
  • Games: 8 (missed eight games with injured sternum)
  • Passing yards: 1,343 (32nd)
  • Passing touchdowns: 8 (31st)
  • Interceptions: 9 (29th)
  • Completion rate: 60.0% (19th)
  • Passer rating: 73.1 (30th)
  • Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 4.40 (29th)
  • Total QBR: N/A
  • Rushing yards: 128
  • Rushing touchdowns: 1
  • Yards per carry: 5.6
  • Team record: 5-11
  • Playoff finish: Missed playoffs
In 1999, with only 11 career NFL passes, Warner put together one of the great seasons, passing for 41 touchdowns with only 13 interceptions, taking the Rams to a win in XXXIV.
In 1999, with only 11 career NFL passes, Warner put together one of the great seasons, passing for 41 touchdowns with only 13 interceptions, taking the Rams to a win in XXXIV.(DOUG PENSINGER / Allsport)

St. Louis Rams’ Kurt Warner

1999 stats

  • MVP voting finish: First
  • Age: 28
  • Games: 16
  • Passing yards: 4,353 (second)
  • Passing touchdowns: 41 (first)
  • Interceptions: 13 (15th)
  • Completion rate: 65.1% (first)
  • Passer rating: 109.2 (first)
  • Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 8.31 (first)
  • Total QBR: N/A
  • Rushing yards: 92
  • Rushing touchdowns: 1
  • Yards per carry: 4.0
  • Team record: 13-3
  • Playoff finish: Defeated Tennessee Titans, 23-16, in Super Bowl XXXIV

2000 stats

  • MVP voting finish: No votes
  • Age: 29
  • Games: 11 (missed five games with broken hand)
  • Passing yards: 3,429 (11th)
  • Passing touchdowns: 21 (tied for seventh)
  • Interceptions: 18 (tied for fourth)
  • Completion rate: 67.7% (first)
  • Passer rating: 98.3 (third)
  • Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 7.97 (first)
  • Total QBR: N/A
  • Rushing yards: 17
  • Rushing touchdowns: 0
  • Yards per carry: 0.9
  • Team record: 10-6
  • Playoff finish: Lost to New Orleans Saints, 31-28, in wild-card round
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre goes back to pass during a game against the Seattle Seahawks in Green Bay, Wis., on Jan. 1, 2006.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre goes back to pass during a game against the Seattle Seahawks in Green Bay, Wis., on Jan. 1, 2006.(MORRY GASH / AP)

Green Bay Packers’ Brett Favre

1995 stats

  • MVP voting finish: First
  • Age: 26
  • Games: 16
  • Passing yards: 4,413 (first)
  • Passing touchdowns: 38 (first)
  • Interceptions: 13 (15th)
  • Completion rate: 63.0% (first)
  • Passer rating: 99.5 (second)
  • Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 7.25 (first)
  • Total QBR: N/A
  • Rushing yards: 181
  • Rushing touchdowns: 3
  • Yards per carry: 4.6
  • Team record: 11-5
  • Playoff finish: Lost to Dallas Cowboys, 38-27, in NFC championship

1996 stats

  • MVP voting finish: First
  • Age: 27
  • Games: 16
  • Passing yards: 3,899 (fourth)
  • Passing touchdowns: 39 (first)
  • Interceptions: 13 (17th)
  • Completion rate: 59.9% (tied for eighth)
  • Passer rating: 95.8 (second)
  • Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 6.61 (second)
  • Total QBR: N/A
  • Rushing yards: 136
  • Rushing touchdowns: 2
  • Yards per carry: 2.8
  • Team record: 13-3
  • Playoff finish: Defeated New England Patriots, 35-21, in Super Bowl XXXI
49ers quarterback Steve Young led the league in passing touchdowns in 1992 en route to being named MVP.
49ers quarterback Steve Young led the league in passing touchdowns in 1992 en route to being named MVP.(JEFF HAYNES // Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers’ Steve Young

1992 stats

  • MVP voting finish: First
  • Age: 31
  • Games: 16
  • Passing yards: 3,465 (second)
  • Passing touchdowns: 25 (first)
  • Interceptions: 7 (32nd)
  • Completion rate: 66.7% (first)
  • Passer rating: 107.0 (first)
  • Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 8.12 (first)
  • Total QBR: N/A
  • Rushing yards: 537
  • Rushing touchdowns: 4
  • Yards per carry: 7.1
  • Team record: 14-2
  • Playoff finish: Lost to Dallas Cowboys, 30-20, in NFC championship

1993 stats

  • MVP voting finish: Second to Emmitt Smith
  • Age: 32
  • Games: 16
  • Passing yards: 3,899 (fourth)
  • Passing touchdowns: 39 (first)
  • Interceptions: 13 (17th)
  • Completion rate: 59.9% (tied for eighth)
  • Passer rating: 95.8 (second)
  • Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 6.61 (second)
  • Total QBR: N/A
  • Rushing yards: 407
  • Rushing touchdowns: 2
  • Yards per carry: 5.9
  • Team record: 10-6
  • Playoff finish: Lost to Dallas Cowboys, 38-21, in NFC championship
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana won four Super Bowl titles in 14 years with the 49ers before finishing his career with two seasons on the Chiefs.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana won four Super Bowl titles in 14 years with the 49ers before finishing his career with two seasons on the Chiefs.(AP Photo/File)

San Francisco 49ers’ Joe Montana

1989 stats

  • MVP voting finish: First
  • Age: 33
  • Games: 13 (missed three games because of injuries)
  • Passing yards: 3,521 (eighth)
  • Passing touchdowns: 26 (fourth)
  • Interceptions: 8 (33rd)
  • Completion rate: 70.2% (first)
  • Passer rating: 112.4 (first)
  • Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 8.31 (first)
  • Total QBR: N/A
  • Rushing yards: 227
  • Rushing touchdowns: 3
  • Yards per carry: 4.6
  • Team record: 14-2
  • Playoff finish: Defeated Denver Broncos, 55-10, in Super Bowl XXIV

1990 stats

  • MVP voting finish: First
  • Age: 34
  • Games: 15
  • Passing yards: 3,944 (third)
  • Passing touchdowns: 26 (third)
  • Interceptions: 16 (seventh)
  • Completion rate: 61.7% (third)
  • Passer rating: 89.0 (seventh)
  • Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 6.54 (sixth)
  • Total QBR: N/A
  • Rushing yards: 162
  • Rushing touchdowns: 1
  • Yards per carry: 4.1
  • Team record: 14-2
  • Playoff finish: Lost to New York Giants, 15-13, in NFC championship

