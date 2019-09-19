Ravens’ Lamar Jackson vs. Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes: Battle of dynamic, young QBs — and possible MVP candidates?

There is no tried-and-true MVP formula, but being a quarterback helps. Since running backs Shaun Alexander and LaDainian Tomlinson won it in 2005 and 2006, respectively, all but one of the 12 past MVPs have been quarterbacks. The Carolina Panthers’ Cam Newton, the 2015 MVP, is the only player in recent memory to win it with relatively modest passing numbers — and he was the first player in NFL history to throw at least 30 touchdown passes and have at least eight rushing touchdowns in a single season.