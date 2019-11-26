Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made his “Monday Night Football” debut against the Los Angeles Rams, and he didn’t disappoint a national television audience.
Jackson completed his first nine passes and led the Ravens to a 35-6 lead in the third quarter over the defending NFC champions, throwing four touchdown passes and rushing for 80 yards.
Here’s what they’re saying about the 22-year-old quarterback and NFL MVP front-runner:
Lamar Jackson reminds me of Vince Young during the Texas championship year. Feels like destiny.— Shaun Powell (@Powell2daPeople) November 26, 2019
How about the trap and trap option by @Ravens it looks like nobody in the NFL has ever seen it!! Not supposed to work in that league!!— Paul Johnson (@CoachPCJ) November 26, 2019
I don’t care how many more passing yards any QB has than Lamar. They aren’t the MVP.— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) November 26, 2019
To the people who thought Lamar was a wideout pic.twitter.com/Zr4RnYNH3M— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 26, 2019
If teams could just copy what the Chargers did to Lamar Jackson, they would.— Bud Elliott (@BudElliott3) November 26, 2019
Just like do what Lions and Bears and basically everyone did and now do to Goff.
Honestly, I don’t know what Weddle would tell the Rams that would help. The Ravens and Lamar have evolved so much from last year. https://t.co/4v9UhM07ad— Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) November 26, 2019
Ravens are the only team that can run a 2-minute drill by running the ball— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 26, 2019
There’s never been anything like the Ravens’ offense in the NFL and there’s no way to replicate it. Astonishing, every week.— Adam Kilgore (@AdamKilgoreWP) November 26, 2019
This is only the 15th time in NFL history that a QB has had 80 rushing yards and 3 TD passes in a game. Lamar Jackson has done it before halftime.— Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) November 26, 2019
lamar jackson is the most entertaining show in sports, he really is - and yes, i'm counting the knicks twitter feed.— Jason Gay (@jasongay) November 26, 2019
If Lamar makes the 49ers look silly next week, that MVP is a wrap.— Scott Kacsmar (@ScottKacsmar) November 26, 2019
I mean this game’s over but I could watch Lamar pick the Rams out of his cleats for another six hours— Drew Magary (@drewmagary) November 26, 2019
That’s the easiest I’ve ever seen the NFL look— hockey watcher Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) November 26, 2019
Welp, this game's over. Lamar Jackson should really troll through the second half at slot receiver here, running back there with a snap or two at corner.— Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) November 26, 2019
I don't like the Michael Vick comparison for Lamar Jackson at all. Lamar is the son of none. There is no father to his style.— Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) November 26, 2019
This is INSANITY!!— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 26, 2019
Ravens last 15 drives to start games:
Touchdown
Touchdown
Touchdown
Touchdown
Missed FG
Downs
Touchdown
Touchdown
Touchdown
Touchdown
Touchdown
Kneel down
Touchdown
Field Goal
Touchdown
80 points
11 TDs
ZERO Punts
Games vs LAR, NE, HOU & CIN
Just RIDICULOUS
Whenever I watch Lamar, I think about how people criticized him for working with his mother ahead of the draft. And how, from the very beginning, she insisted he play quarterback--and only quarterback.— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 26, 2019
You still have time to delete all of your old Lamar Jackson tweets.— pat muldowney (@muldowney) November 26, 2019
Been a lot pent up hope and letdowns rooting for all the great running QBs over the years. The exploding, delirious Lamar love feels like a realization he’s The One.— Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) November 26, 2019
Lamar Jackson is playing the Rams like they’re a directional university— Amanda Mull (@amandamull) November 26, 2019
This is basically comedy. Ravens have 5 possessions for 5 touchdowns— Chris B. Brown (@smartfootball) November 26, 2019