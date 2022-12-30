Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses 12th straight practice; Tyler Huntley expected to start against Steelers

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed a 12th straight practice Friday, and backup Tyler Huntley is expected to start Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers as the team continues its quest to win the AFC North.

“That’s probably a fair assumption,” coach John Harbaugh said.

Huntley has started the last three games, and the Ravens are 3-1 when he’s been the primary quarterback (he replaced Jackson after the first quarter of their Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos).

“It’s nothing surprising,” Harbaugh said of his backup quarterback’s ability to win games. “He does in games what he does in practice. It’s never too big for him. He operates well. He makes plays under pressure and duress. He manages situations in games well. I just love the way he plays the position.”

Huntley said he will just be happy to play in moderate temperatures — the predicted high for Sunday is 59 degrees — after he had to deal with frigid conditions on Christmas Eve against the Atlanta Falcons.

“It’s going to feel way better to play in not-single-digit weather,” he said.

Meanwhile, defensive end Calais Campbell returned to practice Friday for the first time since he hurt his knee in the Ravens’ Week 15 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, who missed Thursday’s practice with a groin injury, was back Friday, as was running back J.K. Dobbins after a rest day. Center Trystan Colon also returned after missing two practices because of a personal matter. Cornerback Marcus Peters was absent and has not practiced since he left the Browns game with a calf injury.

“They’re both progressing very well,” Harbaugh said when asked about Campbell and Peters. “I would say the same thing about Lamar. All three of these guys are working super hard. I would say they’re on schedule, though it’s hard to say what schedule means exactly with injuries.”

Huntley said Jackson has helped him on the sideline and is working hard to get back before the Ravens begin postseason play in two weeks. “He’s telling me what he sees out there and just being that supportive friend and person that’s been through it,” he said. “It kills him that he wants to be playing, but at the same time too, he’s just accepting the process and focusing on getting himself healthy so he can be ready to play when it most matters.”