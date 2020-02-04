Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes defied the ‘Madden Curse,’ and that’s good news for the Ravens and Lamar Jackson

There have been some horror stories from the game’s cover athletes, though most are more than a decade old. Five days after “Madden NFL 2004” was released, quarterback Michael Vick broke his leg in a preseason game against the Ravens. He played in just five regular-season games. Three years later, running back Shaun Alexander broke his foot and missed six starts, after missing just one of his previous 64 games. His rushing yardage fell each of the next three seasons. In 2009, safety Troy Polamalu twice injured his knee and played a career-low five games.