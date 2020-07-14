Ravens QB Lamar Jackson reacts to Madden 21 rating: ‘I wish it was better'

Jackson broke Michael Vick’s record for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season, led the NFL in passing touchdowns (36) and pushed the Ravens to the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC with a franchise-best record of 14-2. But he’s the third-ranked quarterback in the game, behind the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes (99 overall) and the Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson (97). The New Orleans Saints’ Drew Brees (93) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady (90) round out the top five.