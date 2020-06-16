Here’s what Ravens QB Lamar Jackson looks like on the cover of 'Madden 21′

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had an unprecedented 2020 season. Now he has a “Madden” cover that stands alone, too.
The “Madden 21” cover art starring the NFL’s reigning Most Valuable Player was released Tuesday, and on two of the covers, a collage of images fill the space. “Madden” cover athletes have historically had just a single in-game photo on the cover of the popular video game.
The standard-edition cover features six photos of Jackson, highlighted by one of him dropping back to pass. The “deluxe” edition has a nod to his wild-dog jewelry and an in-game hurdle. The “MVP” edition has only a black-and-white photo of Jackson.
“It’s always been a dream of mine since I was a little kid, since I first started playing ‘Madden,’ ” Jackson said in April of being named the cover athlete. "It’s dope. I have every ‘Madden,’ so for me to be on the front cover, that’s a dream come true. That’s an accomplishment for the kids around here where I’m from, stuff like that. So it’s pretty cool. It’s pretty dope.”
The game will be released for the Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC platforms Aug. 25.