Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, ‘grateful’ for Louisville statue, has an idea for what it should look like

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson didn’t know that Louisville would be honoring him with a statue outside its football stadium. But he has an idea for what it should look like.
Asked Monday about his vision for the statue, which Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra said last week would be placed at the main entrance of Cardinal Stadium, alongside that of Johnny Unitas, Jackson thought immediately of maybe his most iconic Cardinals play.
“Hopefully, it’s the leap from Syracuse,” said Jackson, referring to a 2016 play in which he hurdled an Orange defender on his way to a rushing touchdown. Jackson went on to win the Heisman Trophy that season. “That’d be dope. But whatever they feel, I’m with it. I don’t care. I’m grateful. I’m grateful for it.”
Tyra last week did not elaborate on what Jackson’s statue would look like or when it would be installed. He also apparently hadn’t told Jackson yet, who reacted with disbelief upon hearing the news.
“Usually, players are older, passed away and stuff like that, and then get statues,” he said Monday. “I’m just grateful. I’m honored to be here. And the guys who worked with me who were at Louisville, man, I appreciate those guys, because without them, I wouldn’t have a statue.”