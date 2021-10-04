Ravens QB Lamar Jackson unhappy with no-call on questionable hit vs. Denver

After unleashing what would be the longest completion of his career, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took a seat Sunday.
Before seeing wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown run under a 49-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter of Sunday’s win over the Broncos, Jackson turned to an official in disbelief. Broncos defensive tackle Mike Purcell had knocked him to the grass at Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High, striking him in the lower back just after Jackson had released the pass. There was no flag.
When he heard Ravens fans cheering, “I wasn’t mad about the late hit anymore,” Jackson recalled Sunday. He pumped his fist and turned back to Purcell. “I kept my mouth closed,” he said.
A day later, though, Jackson was happy to see others speaking up for him. On Monday morning, he retweeted a post that said Jackson should start complaining to officials about late hits. He added: “Everybody seen that,” and included an angry-faced emoji.
Jackson, who missed two practices last week with a sore back, retweeted two other messages not long after. The first said NFL officials should “protect Lamar the same way they protect the rest of these QB’s in the league.” The second said that there “has to be some sort of complaint or report that needs to brought to the NFL’s attention.”
Ravens defensive lineman Justin Madubuike was flagged for unnecessary roughness after a questionable hit on Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in the first quarter. Coach John Harbaugh was not asked about the officiating in Sunday’s game after the 23-7 win, but he’s scheduled to meet with reporters Monday.