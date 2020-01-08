Comedian Larry David had an idea: The New York Jets, his favorite NFL team, should draft quarterback Lamar Jackson. So, David being David, he shared his opinion with then-Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan before the 2018 draft. They were picking No. 3 overall. And they ended up with ... Sam Darnold.
No, this isn’t a “Curb Your Enthusiasm” episode.
In an interview Tuesday on “The Michael Kay Show,” the curmudgeonly co-creator of “Seinfeld” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” recounted the story of his ignored advice. Maccagnan was “condescending” toward David, he said, and laughed at the suggestion.
Who’s laughing now? Jackson, the No. 32 overall pick, led the Ravens to the AFC’s No. 1 seed and is a virtual lock to win Most Valuable Player honors. Darnold is 11-15 as a starter and has completed under 60% of his passes in his Jets career.
“Nobody thought Jackson was going to be good," David said.
He’s been more than that. He’s been pretty, pretty, pretty good.