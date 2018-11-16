Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns to practice; RB Kenneth Dixon designated to return from IR

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Friday, one day after an illness left the team with only one quarterback available ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jackson joined Robert Griffin III on the team’s indoor practice field and did not appear limited or ailing. Absent for the third straight day, however, was Joe Flacco (right hip). The Ravens’ longtime starter has not practiced since before the team’s Week 9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team did not practice during its bye last week, and the injury he suffered against Pittsburgh kept him from the field this week.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg said this week that Flacco does not need to practice to be effective if he’s able to play. If he’s unavailable, the team will turn to either Jackson, who hasn’t started an NFL game, or Griffin, who hasn’t been played since the preseason.

Also Friday, reserve running back Kenneth Dixon was designated to return from injured reserve and cleared to practice. Dixon was placed on IR with a knee injury after leading the Ravens in Week 1 with 44 yards rushing and one touchdown in a rout of the Buffalo Bills.

Because he missed eight games while on IR, Dixon can play immediately. Harbaugh expressed concern last week about when Dixon would be cleared to play, citing “issues going on with him that are beyond our coaches’ control.”

Dixon is the second Raven this week to be designated to return from IR. Cornerback Maurice Canady has also resumed practice and can play as soon as Week 12. Because teams can recall only two players from IR per season, defensive tackle Willie Henry (back) is ineligible to return. He would first have been available to play in Week 17.

