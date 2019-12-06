Though the taller, bulkier Allen looks different than Jackson in a uniform, they share more similarities than you might imagine. They made their pro debuts in the same game, the Ravens’ 47-3 Week 1 romp over the Bills last season. Both were under-recruited in high school. Both faced questions about their accuracy coming out of college. Like Jackson, Allen relied more on his legs than his arm when he became a starter midway through last season. And like Jackson, he’s benefiting from an offense tailored to his unusual skill set.