‘Lamar! Do you want to go for this?’ Inside the Ravens’ game-sealing fourth-down conversion in win over Chiefs

By the numbers, it was pretty straightforward. According to the fourth-down decision bot created by The Athletic’s Ben Baldwin, going for the first down increased the Ravens’ chance to win by 18 percentage points. A punt in that situation gave the Ravens a 66% chance of winning, but the opportunity to pick up a fresh set of downs gave them an 84% chance of victory. The Ravens had a 72% chance of picking up the necessary 1 yard, according to the decision bot, making it a clear “go for it” opportunity.