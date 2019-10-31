“Lamar Jackson is truly one of the most exciting young players to come into the league in some time. Some of the plays that I’ve seen him make this year getting ready for this game are breathtaking,” said NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth, who will call the Patriots game with Al Michaels. “I think we’ve seen offenses evolve and change, the influence of the college game, and this is very much one of those matchups of style that is going to make this game as interesting as anything that we’ve done all season.”