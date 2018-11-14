With Joe Flacco ailing, Ravens' Lamar Jackson and Robert Griffin III prepare for the unknown

Lamar Jackson’s locker is in a corner of the Ravens’ locker room, set back far enough that it is inaccessible to media scrums beyond a certain size. Jackson did not take questions at the podium Wednesday, so when he did speak, it was not at his locker but a more central location, where for 5½ minutes he stood, surrounded by reporters and cameras and public relations officials, handling a task every NFL starting quarterback must.

Joe Flacco was unavailable. He did not practice or speak to reporters Wednesday, bothered by a right hip injury that could sideline him Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4). So Jackson was the one to answer questions silly and serious, from how he was sleeping to whether he felt he had earned his teammates’ trust. He did not seem awed by the prospect of his first NFL start.

“I’m being prepared each and every day, just going through my reps in practice or just bettering myself,” Jackson said. “It’s not different. No difference at all.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Flacco would not have to practice this week to play Sunday. On Wednesday, Harbaugh answered questions about Robert Griffin III’s readiness, Jackson’s development and Flacco’s toughness. But he declined to divulge anything on the particulars of this week’s quarterback situation.

Could all three be active Sunday? He danced around even that hypothetical.

“I'm just not going to get into it, and just leave it alone,” he said. “I feel like we don't owe anybody any answers.”

Neither Jackson nor Griffin, who faced his own two-deep media contingent at his locker, offered any clues about what Sunday might hold for the team’s quarterbacks.

Jackson said the question of who starts at quarterback is up to the coaches, but that it’d be “awesome” to start. He said any nervousness would disappear “when the ball’s snapped.” He said this week was no different from any other.

Griffin was more expansive but no less political in his responses. He praised Jackson and his “sponge”-like ability. He said he’d be able to play himself despite not having been active since the preseason. When he was asked how Jackson looks as a passer, he joked that “everybody here is the greatest player in the world.”

“Obviously ,when the live bullets are flying and you’re out there and you’re the starter, things can be just slightly different,” he added. “The thing I try to preach to Lamar is, he’s been doing this his whole life. It’s a new level, but the cream always rises to the top.”

This story will be updated.

