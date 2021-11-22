Ravens coach John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson ‘felt good’ Monday after missing Bears game with illness

Harbaugh also provided an update on starting cornerback Anthony Averett, who appeared on the team’s injury report Friday and was listed as questionable for the Bears game before sitting out. “I do not expect him to be out long,” he said. “It’s not a serious hamstring quote-unquote injury. He just got to the game. I actually thought he would play in the game. He went out there and tested it and just didn’t feel like he could go.”