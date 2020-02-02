Watch: Lamar Jackson surprises fan who thought she was posing with a hologram

A woman thought she was posing with a hologram version of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson — until she realized the single season rushing yards record breaker was standing right behind her.
In a video making the rounds across social media, the woman can be seen stepping backwards as she prepares to “Jump in and strike a pose" alongside the digitized Jackson at an exhibit in Miami.
However, the real Jackson then discreetly jumps into frame behind her, standing his with his arms raised and his thumbs up.
Immediately confused, the woman turns around, sees Jackson and greets him with a warm hug.
The top comment on Reddit, where the video appears to have originated, reads, “someone sign her asap. 99% of defenders couldn’t wrap him up that fast all season long.”
The video, which appears to have taken place at a Super Bowl Radio Row event in the Miami Beach Convention Center, circulated on social media during the same time Jackson has been seen in Miami in recent days for this year’s NFL honors.
The NFL honors is being held the same weekend as Super Bowl LIV in Miami — airing at 6:30 p.m. featuring the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.
On Saturday, Jackson was recognized as the NFL’s Most Valuable Player by unanimous decision. He is the first Ravens player to win the award.
In just his second season, Jackson broke former NFL quarterback Michael Vick’s single season rushing record with a total of 1,206 rushing yards as a quarterback during the regular season.