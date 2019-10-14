Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson set a career high for rushing yards Sunday, but it required a season-high 19 carries. And he didn’t always stay out of trouble.
Along the way to 152 rushing yards, the third most in NFL regular-season history by a quarterback, Jackson took the occasional worrisome hit. On a 9-yard run in the red zone midway through the first quarter of the Ravens’ 23-17 win, Bengals safety Clayton Fejedelem stood up Jackson before inside linebacker Nick Vigil slammed him to the ground.
At his weekly news conference Monday, coach John Harbaugh said it’s “part of the game right now with the way we play, the way Lamar plays."
“I’m impressed with his toughness, there’s no question about that. The goal is not probably to take certain hits,” he said. “There were probably two in them there that I probably would’ve rather seen him not get hit on, you know? But I think we also have to acknowledge that those are going to happen throughout the course of the year — hopefully less rather than more.
"You don’t want a quarterback — I wouldn’t expect him to be running that many times very many times this year; that’s just the way it went.”
Extra points
>> Harbaugh said inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor and wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, both of whom missed Sunday’s game, are “day-to-day” with ankle injuries. The team hopes to have both starters back for Sunday’s road game against the Seattle Seahawks. “If we see them practicing as the week goes on, we’ll be confident that they can play," Harbaugh said. "If we don’t, they won’t.”
>> Harbaugh said he wasn’t worried about tight end Mark Andrews’ decision to hurdle Sunday, which resulted in a fumble when his own knee jarred the ball loose near halftime. Harbaugh’s focus is on ball security. “You pick your spots, you pick them well. That obviously wasn’t a great spot at all. I think he said it after the game. The football is the issue.”
>> Ravens left guard Bradley Bozeman was penalized four times Sunday, but Harbaugh said he wasn’t responsible for one presnap penalty and that the officials erroneously called a holding infraction. Harbaugh said the staff would review the calls with the line and address them. “Our guys are great about accountability. Our guys want to do the right things. We’ll keep chasing that.”