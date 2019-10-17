Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was selected as the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week on Thursday, becoming the first player in the NFL award’s 17-year history to win both the air and ground weekly honors in the same season.
Jackson, who received FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week honors after a historic season-opening performance, set a career high with 152 yards on 19 attempts and one touchdown in the Ravens’ 23-17 win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals. He’s only the third quarterback in the Super Bowl era to rush for at least 150 yards in a game.
Jackson was the first quarterback to be nominated for the rushing honors. He beat out Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (124 yards on 24 carries) and Houston Texans running back Carlos Hyde (116 yards on 26 carries).
In Week 1, Jackson won his first NFL weekly honors after going 17-for-20 for 324 yards and throwing for five touchdowns against the Miami Dolphins, earning a perfect 158.3 passer rating.