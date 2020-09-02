After injury, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says groin is ‘100%’

Less than two weeks from the Ravens’ season opener, quarterback Lamar Jackson says he’s back to full strength.
In an interview published Tuesday on SiriusXM NFL Radio, the NFL’s reigning Most Valuable Player was asked about his groin injury, which had kept him out of two training camp practices last month.
“It’s 100%,” Jackson said. “It’s 100 now.”
Jackson moved without any difficulties in the Ravens’ scrimmage Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium, the closest thing the team will have to a game before its Week 1 matchup with the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 13. While Jackson struggled with his accuracy in the first half, he showed his trademark burst and acceleration when escaping the pocket.
Jackson, who became the first player in NFL history to pass for 3,000 yards and rush for 1,000 in a single season last year, has rarely missed time because of injury over his young career. He sat out the Ravens’ 2019 season finale along with a handful of other healthy starters, and he missed part of a 2018 win over the Atlanta Falcons after left tackle Ronnie Stanley inadvertently kicked him in the head as they fell, forcing Jackson to enter concussion protocol.