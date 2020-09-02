After injury, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says groin is ‘100%’

Jackson, who became the first player in NFL history to pass for 3,000 yards and rush for 1,000 in a single season last year, has rarely missed time because of injury over his young career. He sat out the Ravens’ 2019 season finale along with a handful of other healthy starters, and he missed part of a 2018 win over the Atlanta Falcons after left tackle Ronnie Stanley inadvertently kicked him in the head as they fell, forcing Jackson to enter concussion protocol.