The Steelers are the AFC’s current No. 6 seed and have the inside track to make the playoffs as the conference’s second wild-card team. At 8-6, they’re tied with the Tennessee Titans, but they have a superior record in conference play and face a more accommodating schedule. The Titans end the season with games against the New Orleans Saints (10-3) and Houston Texans (9-5), while the Steelers will face the New York Jets (5-9) and Ravens.