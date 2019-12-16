With the Ravens a win away from securing home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs, quarterback Lamar Jackson is unlikely to take the final offensive snap of the team’s Dec. 29 regular-season finale. But what about the first snap?
According to an NFL Network report last week, if the Ravens (12-2) lock up their playoff seeding by Week 17 — they need either a win over the Cleveland Browns (6-8) or a loss by the New England Patriots (11-3) and a loss or tie by the Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) to secure the top spot — backup quarterback Robert Griffin III is expected to start against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh acknowledged at his weekly news conference Monday that while he’s considered the team’s options for the finale, “no plans have been made.”
“I’ll just decide that when the time comes,” he said. "Like I said, we’re not there. When we get there, we’ll be there, and we’ll go from there. "
The Steelers are the AFC’s current No. 6 seed and have the inside track to make the playoffs as the conference’s second wild-card team. At 8-6, they’re tied with the Tennessee Titans, but they have a superior record in conference play and face a more accommodating schedule. The Titans end the season with games against the New Orleans Saints (10-3) and Houston Texans (9-5), while the Steelers will face the New York Jets (5-9) and Ravens.