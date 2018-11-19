Lamar Jackson had to chase down an official for the game ball after the Ravens' win

Even after time expired in the Ravens’ 24-21 win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals, Lamar Jackson didn’t stop running.

With victory secured late in the fourth quarter, Jackson needed only to kneel three times to drain the clock in his first career start. After the game’s final play, Jackson nonchalantly tossed the ball to an official.

That was a mistake. As Jackson headed to the Ravens sideline, a team public relations official reminded him that, no, he should’ve kept the ball for himself. Good thing Jackson can outrun every official who’s ever lived.

“I chased the guy, had a strip-sack on the referee,” Jackson joked after his historic day. “I played defense today, too.”

Afterward, Harbaugh awarded game balls to running backs Alex Collins (seven carries for 18 yards) and Gus Edwards (17 carries for 115 yards), along with Jackson (27 carries for 117 yards).

"Lamar Jackson, you are 1-0 in the National Football League," Harbaugh said as he honored the rookie who had to work a little harder than expected for the ball.

