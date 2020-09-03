Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson downplays groin injury, says he’s hungry for game action | NOTES

Asked if he’s had a chance to test his speed against Duvernay, Brown said: “I don’t race for free.” … Harbaugh said the Ravens will not consider traveling on game day to face nearby opponents, a measure some teams have discussed to limit potential exposure to COVID-19. … When Jackson was asked to give a favorite Super Bowl memory, he pointed to the Ravens’ nail-biting victory over the San Francisco 49ers in 2013 (he was 16 at the time). “I wanted the Ravens to win before I was a Raven,” he said. ... Four Ravens did not practice Thursday: cornerback Jimmy Smith, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, wide receiver Chris Moore and tight end Eli Wolf. Three players returned after missing time with injuries: cornerbacks Anthony Averett and Josh Nurse and running back Kenjon Barner.