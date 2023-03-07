Advertisement
Baltimore Ravens

What they’re saying about the Ravens placing the nonexclusive franchise tag on QB Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Sun
Image 1 of 64
Boynton Beach quarterback Lamar Jackson is being courted by Louisville, West Virginia and Auburn.

Boynton Beach quarterback Lamar Jackson is being courted by Louisville, West Virginia and Auburn. (Andrew Ivins / Sun Sentinel )

The Ravens finally provided some clarity about their contract negotiations with Lamar Jackson by placing the nonexclusive franchise tag on the star quarterback before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline. But, to many, it raised more questions than answers about his long-term future in Baltimore.

Here’s a look at what some fans, players and analysts had to say about the franchise-altering move:

Advertisement