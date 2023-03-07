What they’re saying about the Ravens placing the nonexclusive franchise tag on QB Lamar Jackson

The Ravens finally provided some clarity about their contract negotiations with Lamar Jackson by placing the nonexclusive franchise tag on the star quarterback before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline. But, to many, it raised more questions than answers about his long-term future in Baltimore.
Here’s a look at what some fans, players and analysts had to say about the franchise-altering move:
Initial takeaways on #ravens going non-exclusive route with Lamar Jackson:— Mike Sando (@SandoNFL) March 7, 2023
Team skeptical Jackson can get the deal he's asking for; this could be surest way to break the stalemate in talks; team that has won for decades with D/ST could be more open to moving on than is assumed
My theory on Lamar Jackson is the Raven have reason to feel strongly no competing team will deliver on the fully gtd deal. I think it's naïve to think owners haven't been discussing this among themselves. They care A LOT about precedent (or in this case pushing back on it).— Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) March 7, 2023
My opinion..— Tony Jefferson II (@_tonyjefferson) March 7, 2023
Lamar will be a raven - they’ll let the market dictate his contract. I also believe they’ll match any offer he accepts. 2 1st round picks is simply not enough to replace his rare talent & his value to the franchise. Raven fans it will work out. Just my opinion 🤷🏾♂️
The Ravens are saying we don’t do basketball contracts here, we just do football contracts.— Danny Heifetz (@Danny_Heifetz) March 7, 2023
Feel like the Ravens are trolling Lamar by making him negotiate like 5 contracts at once without an agent— Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) March 7, 2023
Hard to see any of the teams in the top-four picks this year making a move for Lamar. Contract + one super valuable first plus another less valuable probably isn't viewed as a new win over just taking the rookie.— Kyle Dvorchak (@kyletweetshere) March 7, 2023
Teams with more point scored than the Ravens since drafting Lamar Jackson in 2018:— Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) March 7, 2023
Chiefs
Bucs
Cowboys
Saints
<end of list>
Teams simply tweet your offers to Lamar challenge 2023— Patrick Claybon (@PatrickClaybon) March 7, 2023
The #Ravens not using the exclusive tag is a signal that they don't immediately plan on trading Lamar Jackson.— Spotrac (@spotrac) March 7, 2023
Baltimore is banking on the fact that there's not a team in the league who will meet Jackson's fully guaranteed demands, and will match nearly any other offer sheet.
Now think there's a legitimate chance Lamar waits until after the Draft and then signs an offer sheet with the hometown Miami Dolphins— Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) March 7, 2023
And the 85-year-old Stephen Ross, who has been absolutely desperate to add an elite quarterback, offers the type of contract he wants
Wow. The NON-exclusive, solve-our-problem-for-us tag. https://t.co/aApcdm8AYU— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) March 7, 2023
It's high-level chicken-playing if the Ravens hang onto him. They are betting that there isn't a front office in the entire NFL that will offer more than they, Baltimore, are comfortable paying. Kudos to them if they're right, I guess. I wouldn't have the stomach for it— Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) March 7, 2023
My gut feeling is the #ravens would match a fully guaranteed contract unless it was an absurd number (8y/550m). Their concern should be if Atlanta makes a deal with a 1st year cap number that is impossible to function with— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 7, 2023
The Colts gave up half of that compensation package for Carson Wentz just two years ago. https://t.co/lDPynIovrf— Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) March 7, 2023
a 26 year-old former MVP hitting anything even close to free agency is insane. these contracts numbers should shatter my eardrums when they hit the timeline.— Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) March 7, 2023
I understand why a team with a bad roster would not want to trade a bunch of picks and pay a huge guaranteed contract for Lamar Jackson. Would make it tough to build a championship roster around him.— Ryan McCrystal (@Ryan_McCrystal) March 7, 2023
I’d probably do it anyway, but I understand both sides of the argument.
We'll see lots of reporting of teams being "out" on Jackson in the coming week.— Matt Wise (@TheMattWise) March 7, 2023
Building a team is tough.
Building a winning team with a QB on a ~$50M/year cap hit has, literally, never been done.
It only takes one, but I think that there will be fewer suitors than many think. pic.twitter.com/fhNfovyMdt
I fully expect the Ravens to match any offer Lamar Jackson agrees to. Just feels like they are waiting for someone else to do the work for them.— Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) March 7, 2023
It’s not that the teams don’t want Lamar….they don’t want guaranteed deals to be the norm— Ramey (@HoodieRamey) March 7, 2023
So according to various early reports— Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) March 7, 2023
Falcons
Panthers
Raiders
Commanders
Are all out on a Lamar Jackson deal
Is it going to be:
1) Return to Baltimore or
2) Agree to a deal (fully guaranteed bc Stephen Ross sticks it to the NFL) with Miami after the draft for '24/25 1sts?