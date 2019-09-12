Advertisement

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson named FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week

Jonas Shaffer
By
Baltimore Sun |
Sep 12, 2019 | 4:28 PM
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looks to pass against the Dolphins. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was selected as the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week on Thursday.

In just three quarters, Jackson went 17-for-20 for 324 yards and threw for five touchdowns Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, earning a perfect 158.3 passer rating. In fan voting, he beat out the Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott (405 passing yards and four touchdowns) and Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes (378 yards, three touchdowns).

Jackson also was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 1.

Ravens running back Mark Ingram II (107 rushing yards and two touchdowns) lost out to the Indianapolis Colts’ Marlon Mack (174 yards, one touchdown) in FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week voting.

