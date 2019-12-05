“This was way back when Tim Tebow was a quarterback and a starter in the league, Terrelle Pryor was actually a starter at this time as well, and these guys were horrible at throwing the football and being accurate,” JJ Zachariason, the editor in chief of fantasy sports company FanDuel and host of the “The Late-Round Podcast,” said in a telephone interview. “But they were very, very fantasy viable because of what they could do with their legs.”