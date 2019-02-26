Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to appear on 'Celebrity Family Feud'

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson knows he has to improve his understanding of NFL defenses this offseason. Over the weekend, he tried something even more vexing: Guessing what 100 random surveyed people were thinking.

Jackson on Saturday teamed with New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward, New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore and Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb to compete on “Celebrity Family Feud.”

Their competition? Just some guys in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

A spokeswoman for the show said the episode is scheduled to air on ABC this summer. Hopefully, Jackson did better than Steve Smith Sr. Not that the former Raven set a high bar.

CAPTION Ravens cornerback Tavon Young along with general manager Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh talks about Young's decision to remain witht the Ravens. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens cornerback Tavon Young along with general manager Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh talks about Young's decision to remain witht the Ravens. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman talks about starting the new offense from scratch and using new terminology and new schemes. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman talks about starting the new offense from scratch and using new terminology and new schemes. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer