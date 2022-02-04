Where do the Ravens’ negotiations with QB Lamar Jackson stand? Extension talks are ‘at Lamar’s pace.’

“Nothing has changed,” DeCosta said. “Lamar’s a Pro Bowl quarterback. He played some brilliant football this year and we had some struggles. And certainly, as a group, when you consider the turmoil that we had in the offensive line, at the running back position, that’s a factor. Lamar’s health this year, he had some issues. He was sick, he hurt his foot, all those different things. We had a lot of different injuries, a lot of different things that we dealt with. So I think there’s a lot of upside with our offense. Lamar’s a big part of that. He’s the right person to do it. He’s a leader. He’s beloved. He’s a phenomenally talented player and he makes us better.”