Risk vs. reward: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson throwing downfield more aggressively than any other QB in the NFL

Jackson’s fourth-down completion fit the feast-or-famine pattern of his performance so far this season. He has answered those who said he could not strike downfield when the Ravens needed him to most. He has also pushed himself into risks that could have doomed his team. A few minutes before his exquisite throw to Watkins, for example, he missed toward the inside on a 25-yard attempt to Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye stepped in front of Brown for an easy interception.