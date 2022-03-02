Ravens QB Lamar Jackson not expected to hold out; contract negotiations remain ‘ongoing’

“I think just in general, holdouts now for players are pretty problematic in a lot of ways,” DeCosta said inside the Indiana Convention Center, referring to rules that, under the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, allow for increased fines for players who hold out. “The players that are under contract, it’s just very hard to do that in general. The CBA made it very, very challenging for players under contract to hold out. I’ve never had those conversations with any of our players at this point.”