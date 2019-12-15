If you want to understand Jackson’s stunning ascent this season, you must look to all those who believed it could not happen — the high school rating services that assigned him three stars on a scale of five, the college recruiters who said he’d have to switch to wide receiver or cornerback, the draft pundits who warned he couldn’t stay healthy, the 31 NFL teams that didn’t pick him in the first round, the fans who grumbled that he was more Barry Sanders than Aaron Rodgers. You must play those words of doubt on a loop, because that’s what Jackson does.