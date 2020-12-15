Ravens QB Lamar Jackson suffering from cramps, questionable to return vs. Browns

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is suffering from cramps and is questionable to return to Monday night’s road game against the Cleveland Browns, the team announced.
The ESPN broadcast noted that Jackson was not on the Ravens’ sideline during the Browns’ possession and a camera captured Jackson jogging to the team’s locker room.
Jackson has completed six of 11 passes for 81 yards and has rushed for a season-high 124 yards and two touchdowns.
Trace McSorley, who took over for injured quarterback Robert Griffin III two weeks ago against the Pittsburgh Steelers, entered the game, and his first drive ended in a three-and-out. The Ravens lead the Browns 34-28 with under 12 minutes remaining in the game.
Ravens cornerbacks Marcus Peters (calf) and Jimmy Smith (shoulder) also left the game and are questionable to return.