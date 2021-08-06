Ravens QB Lamar Jackson absent from practice, but back at team facility; RB Gus Edwards returns

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to the team facility Friday, 10 days after he tested positive for the coronavirus for the second time, but was not cleared for a morning practice.
Coach John Harbaugh said Jackson “had to do some things with testing and whatever else the processes are,” but did not have an update on his availability. Dr. Andrew Tucker, the Ravens’ head team physician, told reporters last year that various cardiac tests were in place last season to monitor the heart and overall health of a player after a positive test, including an echocardiogram and troponin test, which measures the level of proteins in the blood that can detect heart injury.
Jackson could make his training camp debut Saturday morning, provided he continues to test negative for COVID-19.
“That’s all in the protocol, and he’ll be back as soon as he can be,” Harbaugh said. “I’m excited for that. Looking forward to it.”
Running back Gus Edwards, who tested positive before the start of camp, was a full participant in his first practice back, and impressed Harbaugh with his readiness.
“He looked real good,” Harbaugh said. “You could tell he was working out. He was able to work out. It’s different. He might’ve gotten [the virus] two weeks before he came back. You know, you just never know when guys got it. So I think he was able to actually train on his own in the last 10 days, and he sure looked like it.”
Jackson, meanwhile, has now missed eight practices, including three in pads, while isolating for 10 days after his positive test. According to Harbaugh, Jackson tested negative for several days before returning a positive test on the eve of camp.
Jackson, who first tested positive in November, declined to say in June whether he was vaccinated, calling it a “personal decision.”
In Jackson’s absence, a banged-up offense has struggled in recent days. Coordinator Greg Roman indicated Wednesday that Jackson would have to catch up not only physically but also with the team’s offensive installation, and that the Ravens would have to accommodate his late start. The team opens its preseason schedule Aug. 14 against the visiting New Orleans Saints.
“Would we like Lamar out here?” Roman said. “Sure, but Tyler [Huntley] and Trace [McSorley] are getting great reps. They’re doing some really, really good things, so it’s really helping them develop, too.”