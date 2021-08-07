Ravens QB Lamar Jackson makes training camp debut, ending long wait after second bout with COVID

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made his training camp debut Saturday morning, returning to practice for the first time since he tested positive for the coronavirus for a second time on July 27.
Jackson was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday afternoon after missing eight days of practice in Owings Mills. Under NFL protocols, unvaccinated players who test positive for the virus are required to isolate for 10 days.
Jackson reported to the team facility Friday for testing, coach John Harbaugh said. Unlike running back Gus Edwards, who also tested positive before camp opened, Jackson was not cleared to practice Friday morning.
Jackson is not expected to address reporters Saturday. The Ravens, who have a day off Sunday, will open preseason play next Saturday against the visiting New Orleans Saints.
