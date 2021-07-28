Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s positive COVID test is jarring reminder that pandemic hurdles remain for upcoming NFL season

As NFL players across the country suited up for the first week of training camp Wednesday, Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson was missing in Owings Mills.
Not on the field to warm up or test his arm. Not on the sideline for the hundreds of eager fans to see No. 8. Not at the microphone for a post-practice interview with reporters.
For the second time in eight months, Jackson tested positive for the coronavirus, sidelining him for the start of a camp that the Ravens hope will elevate the team’s middling passing game. Running back Gus Edwards was also out because of a positive COVID-19 test, coach John Harbaugh announced Wednesday morning.
Jackson, who declined to say whether he was vaccinated at the Ravens’ mandatory minicamp in mid-June, posted a brief message of disbelief on his Instagram story during practice, his anger made apparent by the peeved-looking emoji accompanying it.
Jackson’s absence was a jarring reminder that the pandemic, which disrupted his 2020 season, has not gone away in 2021. It took just one day of training camp to make clear the familiar and evolving challenges ahead for the NFL, which must navigate this season as the dangerous delta variant of the virus spreads; for teams like the Ravens, which suffered the league’s worst outbreak last year and now are without their most important leader; and for players like Jackson, one of the sports world’s most famous stars to be infected twice.
Jackson’s positive test comes a week after the NFL announced that 85% of its players had received at least one shot.
“We’re pleased with that progress,” said Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s medical director, of the league’s climbing vaccination rates. “But there’s still work to be done.”
The NFL has all but mandated that coaches get vaccinated, but Ravens officials have said they would leave the decision up to the players. At the June minicamp, after Jackson declined to say whether he was vaccinated, he called getting the vaccine a personal choice.
“I feel we do a great job here of taking the vaccine, staying away from COVID, following the right preparation and stuff like that, staying away from the outside to the people that are attracting it,” Jackson said at the time.
Harbaugh said Jackson began testing for the virus July 21, when the NFL’s 2019 Most Valuable Player reported to the team’s Owings Mills facility ahead of training camp. He tested negative up until Tuesday, when a rapid PCR test returned a positive result.
Under league policy, vaccinated players this season have to undergo testing only once every 14 days. Unvaccinated players must undergo testing upon their arrival to camp and continue with daily tests, as all players did last season. Unvaccinated players who test positive and are not showing symptoms must self-isolate for 10 days. Harbaugh did not provide a timeline for Jackson’s return.
Jackson first tested positive for the virus in November, and he missed a thrice-delayed Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers while on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list.
Reinfection after an initial natural infection is rare, said Dr. Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and an infectious-disease physician. People with prior immunity are more protected from severe sickness and hospitalization, Adalja said, but still can contract COVID-19 and spread it.
With vaccines now widely available, medical experts have urged those with prior infections to get vaccinated; even partial vaccination after a natural infection will provide more protection than no vaccination at all.
Adalja said the four other coronaviruses that exist, some of which manifest as common cold, can be contracted again after about a year. Infection with this coronavirus is probably no different, he said. And as COVID-19 continues to mutate, people may find themselves sick with different strains, Adalja said, a phenomenon that could continue until more people are vaccinated.
“It’s a rare occurrence, but [reinfection] should be expected to happen because the virus hasn’t gone anywhere,” he said. “Reinfections are going to occur, especially in people who aren’t vaccinated. But the thing is, we can minimize the impact by having as high of a vaccination rate as possible.”
With the spread of the more contagious delta variant, which is capable of infecting fully vaccinated people at a greater rate than previous virus variants, even the NFL’s most protected teams are at risk. (The Ravens’ vaccination rate is about 90%, Harbaugh said Wednesday.) The delta variant makes up 83% of sequenced samples in the United States, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, last week.
That could lead to not only more first-time infections but also more reinfections like Jackson’s. Top-ranked golfer John Rahm, who tested positive for COVID-19 in June during the Memorial Tournament, recently withdrew from the Olympics after testing positive a second time. Washington Capitals star center Evgeny Kuznetzov also caught the virus twice during the NHL season and experienced symptoms. In January, ESPN reported that multiple NBA players who previously tested positive had recently returned a second positive test.
Ahead of players’ return to camp, the NFL raised the pressure on players to get vaccinated. In a memo sent last week, the league said that if a game cannot be rescheduled during the league’s expanded 18-week schedule because of an outbreak among unvaccinated players, the team with the outbreak will forfeit and be credited with a loss. Players on both teams will not be paid for the lost game, and the team responsible for the cancellation will be responsible for the financial losses and be subject to potential league discipline.
Earlier, the NFL and the NFL Players Association agreed to new COVID-19 protocols for training camp and the preseason, including the stringent testing cadence for unvaccinated players. NFL players who are not fully vaccinated also will be barred from going to nightclubs, bars, house parties and concerts, and will be prohibited from gathering outside club facilities or team travel. Failure to follow the protocols could result in fines of $50,000 for a first offense.
About a week ago, Jackson visited the Harbor East restaurant Blk Swan. Social media posts showed Jackson in the venue without a mask on.
Hopkins’ Adalja said the threat of NFL punishment is a way to hold individuals accountable, but “if the goal is to have an NFL season as close to normal as possible, the path is to mandate the vaccine.” The players’ union opposes mandatory vaccinations.
“Some teams are going to be playing in areas with widespread transmission. You’re going to inevitably get COVID,” Adalja said.
Harbaugh, who weathered a stretch last season during which 23 players landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list because of positive tests or close contact with infected individuals, said the team would “embrace” the difficulties posed by Jackson and Edwards’ absence.
For cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who contracted COVID last season but has been vocal about his support for the vaccine, the team’s infections weren’t so much a shadow over camp as a reminder of the everyday vulnerabilities even NFL players have.
“With anything in this life, anybody can get sick,” Humphrey said. “Anybody get hurt and not be out here. So even though you’re back to normal, there’s still a reality that someone can get the flu. Someone can get bronchitis. There’s a lot of different sicknesses that can hold somebody out. But like I said earlier, it’s just great to be back and be able to be so united.”
Baltimore Sun reporter Hallie Miller contributed to this article.