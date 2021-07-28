Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s positive COVID test is jarring reminder that pandemic hurdles remain for upcoming NFL season

Jackson’s absence was a jarring reminder that the pandemic, which disrupted his 2020 season, has not gone away in 2021. It took just one day of training camp to make clear the familiar and evolving challenges ahead for the NFL, which must navigate this season as the dangerous delta variant of the virus spreads; for teams like the Ravens, which suffered the league’s worst outbreak last year and now are without their most important leader; and for players like Jackson, one of the sports world’s most famous stars to be infected twice.