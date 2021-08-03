Ravens’ Lamar Jackson is on 10-day window for return from COVID list; Gov. Hogan urges quarterback to get vaccinated

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday that quarterback Lamar Jackson, who tested positive for COVID-19 on July 27, is on a 10-day self-isolation period, which sets Jackson up for a potential return to the field later this week.
“Lamar is a 10-day. So, you just have to go back and count your days,” Harbaugh said when asked whether he knew when Jackson would return.
Unvaccinated players who test positive for the virus must complete a 10-day quarantine before returning to team activities. In June, Jackson declined to divulge his vaccination status, calling it a “personal choice.”
A 10-day window from the day he tested positive suggests Jackson could reenter the facility as early as Thursday; the Ravens, however, are off Thursday and will hold practice Friday. Quarterbacks Tyler Huntley and Trace McSorley have shared snaps in his absence.
On Tuesday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan urged Jackson during a conversation with WBAL to get the vaccine.
“Lamar’s gotta get — you know, I’ll tell you what, with the rules the NFL put down, I can’t imagine a team wanting to forfeit a game and lose a chance at the playoffs and none of the players getting paid because somebody won’t get a vaccine,” Hogan told WBAL.
As the Ravens await Jackson’s return, the NFL continues to see its league-wide vaccinations numbers increase. According to multiple reports, 90% of players are vaccinated, up from 85% a week ago. Harbaugh said last week that the Ravens’ vaccination rate is in the 90% range and expected to increase.