No contract offer for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson yet, but Eric DeCosta knows what it might cost

“As an executive, when you’re talking about these kind of contracts, it’s like, if you go to the Bentley dealership or the Range Rover dealership, you know what the cars are going to cost,” DeCosta said. “You’re not going to get much of a discount. They all cost about the same, and you go in there, and you go in with the idea that you’re either going to buy the car or you’re not going to buy the car.