Ravens QB Lamar Jackson leaves divisional-round loss to Bills early with concussion

“He’s just an ultimate competitor. He doesn’t like to lose,” Snead said. “And he knows that he can get better. He sees the plays afterward, he knows that he’s got to be better at reading through zones and stuff like that. But he’s doing alright. He’s going to be good, and I just know that he’s going to get better from this like he always does, proving people wrong and just trying to take that next step in his journey.”