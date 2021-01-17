Ravens QB Lamar Jackson leaves divisional-round loss to Bills early with concussion

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left Saturday night’s 17-3 divisional-round loss to the Buffalo Bills after suffering a concussion as the third quarter concluded.
Center Patrick Mekari sent a snap over the quarterback’s head, forcing Jackson to scramble to retrieve it near the end zone. He attempted to throw it away and was knocked to the turf, slamming his head on the ground.
Jackson laid on the ground for a moment before heading to the locker room with a trainer. He was placed in concussion protocol and later ruled out. Jackson was cleared to travel home with the rest of the team, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. He was 14-for-24 with 162 yards and an interception, which was returned 101 yards for a touchdown, before exiting the game. Jackson also rushed nine times for 34 yards.
Wide receiver Willie Snead IV said he spoke to Jackson, who is “fine,” but “he’s frustrated that we were that close and we didn’t get to finish drives.”
“He’s just an ultimate competitor. He doesn’t like to lose,” Snead said. “And he knows that he can get better. He sees the plays afterward, he knows that he’s got to be better at reading through zones and stuff like that. But he’s doing alright. He’s going to be good, and I just know that he’s going to get better from this like he always does, proving people wrong and just trying to take that next step in his journey.”
Undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley entered the game at quarterback for Jackson. Huntley, a former All-Pac 12 player at Utah who spent the season on the practice squad, had been elevated to the game day roster for five straight weeks after injuries to backup Robert Grifin III and third-stringer Trace McSorley landed them on injured reserve.
Huntley was 6-for-13 with 60 yards and also rushed three times for 32 yards. He overthrew wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who had separated from cornerback Tre’Davious White on a deep route, on fourth down and later drove the Ravens inside the Bills’ 10-yard-line but couldn’t complete a pass to tight end Mark Andrews on fourth down.
“He did a good job,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “The wind might have pushed that ball late there. We had that fourth-down play that just kind of got out of Marquise’s grasp. That was a heck of a throw. I think the wind pushed it from behind, just a little bit. But he made some scramble plays, handled it in terms of managing things and orchestrating [in] a really challenging situation, because we were on a time constraint there and [were] trying to move as fast as we could. So, I thought he did a nice job.”