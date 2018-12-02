Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns vs. Falcons after concussion scare

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was forced out of the Ravens’ game Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons after entering concussion protocol in the third quarter. He was cleared to return at the start of the fourth quarter.

In the rookie’s absence, Robert Griffin III took his first snaps under center in a regular-season NFL game since Week 17 of the 2016 season. Longtime starting quarterback Joe Flacco was inactive because of a hip injury.

Jackson was seemingly hurt after the foot of left tackle Ronnie Stanley clipped Jackson in the face as the quarterback headed to the ground on a rushing play.

Jackson walked with a trainer on the sideline after the play before entering the blue medical tent on the sideline for further examination. He later went into the locker room.

At the time of his injury, Jackson was 11-for-18 for 117 yards passing. He also had nine carries for 35 yards and one touchdown, but a crucial fumble led to Atlanta’s lone touchdown of the game.

