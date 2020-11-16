Ravens' Lamar Jackson joins Cam Newton as only QBs to rush for 500 yards in each of first three seasons

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton are the only quarterbacks to win both the Heisman Trophy and NFL Most Valuable Player award. And in the first half of Sunday night’s matchup between the two, Jackson made history with Newton again.
With a 9-yard run in the second quarter, Jackson joined Newton as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to run for at least 500 yards in each of their first three seasons.
Jackson rushed for 1,206 yards in 2019, an NFL record for a quarterback, as was named MVP. Newton won the league’s top honor in 2015 with the Carolina Panthers, rushing for 636 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Both quarterbacks are well on their way to another 500-yard rushing season. Jackson has rushed for 469 yards and three touchdowns, while Newton has 314 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.